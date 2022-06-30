Advertisement

Dallas man arrested after allegedly stealing 5 Amazon trucks

Dallas Police identified the suspect in the theft of the five Amazon trucks as 36-year-old...
By Alex Keller
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM— After a nearly three month search, Dallas police located and arrested a man accused of stealing five Amazon trucks earlier this year.

Police said that on June 30, 2022, officers with the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested Mical Ford, 36, on several warrants.

In addition to a parole violation, Ford was charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery, and unlawfully use of a motor vehicle.

Ford carried out the thefts with Nakemia Bryant, 42, who was arrested in March.

The pair are accused of stealing five Amazon trucks carrying packages worth over $15,000. Police allege that one of the drivers was assaulted by the pair.

Officers had been searching for Ford since March and were finally able to locate and take him into custody thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.

Copyright 2022 CBS BROADCASTING INC. All rights reserved.

