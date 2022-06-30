A Few Rain Chances Before Triple-Digits Return

It’ll be warm and fairly muggy for your Thursday with temperatures starting in the mid 70′s for the morning commute. We get into the low 90′s at lunchtime before highs hit the upper 90′s during the afternoon. A few spotty showers will be seen to the southeast this afternoon, but otherwise we stay dry.

However, Gulf moisture will be increasing over the next couple of days, giving us slightly better rain chances by Saturday. Highs will stay in the 90′s during that time, but then we’ll start to see those highs jump back up as we head into next week.

Sunday we’ll be in the upper 90′s, with triple-digits expected to return for the 4th of July. After that, our hot and dry pattern returns and will stay with us through next weekend.

