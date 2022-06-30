First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Original, a medical cannabis provider, has opened Waco’s first prescription pickup location, a drive-thru in Southwest Waco.

“We have patients that suffer from pain, insomnia, anxiety as a result of PTSD, cancer, EMS, or a wide range of neurological conditions,” Texas Original’s CEO Morris Denton said.

Their patients include Barry Freeman of Waco.

Freeman has been faced with many challenges. He has suffered from severe pain, undergoing several surgeries on his shoulders, neck, hip, and knee. But his medical hurdles don’t stop there. In 2015, he was diagnosed with stage four colon-rectal cancer.

“About this time last year, I was just about ready to retire,” Freeman said. “I was ready to call it quits because I was in so much pain.”

But after years of suffering, his doctor at Baylor Scott and White offered him a solution he had not heard yet.

“When I saw the neurosurgeon last year, he said Barry, you qualify for medical cannabis,” Barry said.

Freeman began driving to Austin to pick up prescriptions, and he says his life changed.

“I was able to go back to work,” he said. “It got rid of all of my chronic pain.”

Freeman says medical cannabis helped him both physically and mentally. He also suffered the tragic loss of his 20-year-old son.

“It’s been a major battle for 7 years, 6 years 4 months 25 days, dealing with it on a daily basis,” Freeman said. “It’s helped me with my sleep, with my nightmares.”

It’s Central Texans like Freeman who inspired Texas Original to open a pickup location in Waco so they do not have to drive to find relief.

“Our patient population in Waco, Belton, Temple, and that whole area just continues to increase,” Denton said.

“I was trying to limit my trips to Austin to like once a month,” Freeman said. “I would try to get enough in a supply. Now that they are in Waco, I can get enough to last me one week to another.”

Freeman says he saves time and money while receiving the help he needs to enjoy life again.

If you have a prescription for cannabis and would like to use the Waco location for pickup, learn more from Texas Original.

