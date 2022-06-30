Harris county woman shot by ex-boyfriend, suspect arrested in Mississippi

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Kentrell Brumfield has been arrested in Mississippi following a vehicle pursuit, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Mississippi state police and local law enforcement became involved in a vehicle pursuit at around 9 a.m. where gunfire was exchanged between Brumfield and responding officers.

Brumfield was taken into custody and booked into the Lincoln County Jail in Mississippi.

Brumfield will be extradited back to Harris County once he is released from local charges stemming from the arrest

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 10 p.m. June 29 to apartments in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane in reference to a shooting.

Upon their arrival on scene, they found two women shot and were transported to the hospital

Brittani Simmons was pronounced dead at the hospital. The ex-girlfriend Lioneicia Malveaux is in critical condition, according to KHOU.

Investigators learned Malvaux’s ex-boyfriend, Kentrell Brumfield was identified as the shooter.

He is reported to have forced his way into the home and shot Malvaux, who lived at the location. He also shot Simmons, who was just visiting the location.

Brumfield is currently wanted for murder and aggravated assault in reference to this incident. He was already wanted for unrelated felony warrants, including aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston at call 713-222-TIPS.

