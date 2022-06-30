Advertisement

LOOK: TikTok star builds eel pit in basement of his house

TikTok's eel pit guy has set up an eel sanctuary in his home. (SOURCE: WLWT)
By Ashley Kirklen
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILDER, Ky. (WLWT) – A Kentucky man has set up an eel sanctuary in his home and made a name for himself on Tiktok.

Each home on his block has an underground rain cistern. It was originally used to store rainwater which could then be turned into fresh drinking water.

Nick Tobler has found a much different use for it that’s making waves on the internet.

From a leopard gecko, to a polypterus endilcheri and some Goyder River rainbowfish, Tobler’s home has the look of an aquarium.

He’s known on TikTok as “CowTurtle.”

Also among Tobler’s pets is an Australian lungfish, Indian star tortoises and tarantulas.

Tobler said he has always been collecting these critters.

“Ever since I was a kid,” Tobler said. “I was just out in the woods catching stuff, bringing stuff home.”

The recent Northern Kentucky University grad said he’s always worked in pet stores and when he and his brother moved into his grandmother’s old home, he found a new use for the bottom part of the house.

“The very first video I posted was a week before we moved into this house, I see the manhole corner in the corner of my garage, I was like, ‘Oh cool, my house comes with a future eel pond,’” he said.

When Tobler posted about putting in his eel pond, his followers went from about 200 to over 400,000 followers and millions of views.

So far, his eel pond with almost a dozen eels and several goldfish is flourishing.

The eel pond is by far the most popular part of his menagerie on social media.

You can see more on his TikTok account.

Copyright 2022 WLWT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

FILE - Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his...
Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83
Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.
Daycare owner arrested after small children found wandering in backyard near pool
Cannabis Flower
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco
Kenneth Wayne Young, 58, who has been in the McLennan County Jail since the Oct. 16, 2020,
Central Texas man who shot mother in the face placed on deferred probation
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions