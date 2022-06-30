Advertisement

Pet of the Week for June 24: Eli

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, June 24, is Eli!

This super cute furry friend has been in and out of animal rescue centers his entire life and is looking for his “furever” home.

To learn more about how you can adopt Eli, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454.

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Pet of the week 6.24.22
Pet of the Week: 6.24.22
Rainbow
Pet of the Week for June 17: Rainbow
Rainbow
Pet of the Week for 6.17.22: Rainbow
Bernard
Pet of the Week for June 10: Bernard