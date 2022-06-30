Pet of the Week for June 24: Eli

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, June 24, is Eli!

This super cute furry friend has been in and out of animal rescue centers his entire life and is looking for his “furever” home.

To learn more about how you can adopt Eli, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454.

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

