Advertisement

Police fatally shoot patient who had gun at Texas hospital

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Officers fatally shot a patient at a Dallas-area hospital who had a gun in an emergency room, authorities said.

A nurse called police Wednesday night after she saw that the 34-year-old patient had a gun at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving, said city police spokesman Robert Reeves.

A hospital officer and an Irving police officer confronted the man, who opened fire, Reeves said. The officers fired back, killing him.

No one else was hurt.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the man’s name.

They haven’t said why he was at the hospital or why he might have opened fire.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams, 32, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a...
Man who sold pistol to hostage-taker in Texas pleads guilty
This summer, the board will consider updates to social studies instruction a year after...
Texas educator group proposes referring to slavery as “involuntary relocation” in second grade curriculum
Christopher Ray Grider has rejected a plea offer to felony charges in the Capitol riot because...
Central Texas business owner charged in Capitol riot files motion to dismiss 5 of 9 charges
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move