Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas 6.23.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple received an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the employees needed to clean the entire soda machine, specifically, around the soda spigots because of mold.

They also needed to clean the pans with meat blood all over them inside the walk-in cooler.

The meat walk-in cooler door hinges were moldy and the wire shelf, rusty.

The permit was withheld until all issues were resolved.

----------

The Baylor Club at 1001 South Martin Luther King Junior Blvd in Waco got an 87 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the food handlers weren’t wearing hair and beard restraints.

There were missing paper towels at the hand-washing sink.

And there was food debris on the clean dishes.

________

Church’s Chicken at 3903 North 19th Street in Waco got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the Cole slaw was slightly warmer than it should have been.

One of the unit thermometers wasn’t reading accurately so the food was moved to another unit.

_________

And this week’s Clean Plate Award goes to the Warm Cookie Company.

After you’ve finished a meal from your favorite restaurant or kitchen table, try this spot.

It has the “traditionals” plus something called the “Cowboy Cookie” with hearty oatmeal, sweet chocolate chips, and almonds.

There’s even nitrogen ice cream.

Did you know you could order for pick-up?

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

