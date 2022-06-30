Advertisement

Slight rain chance through Saturday; sunny, hot & dry for Independence Day

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
It’s been hot with highs in the 90s for the last few days, but that’s something we expect this time of year. We will see a whole lot more heat and humidity going into next week. Before the rain chances shut off completely again next week, we are tracking some rain chances for Friday and Saturday with a tropical system pushing inland. Rain will be spotty and fairly limited but at least the hope is there. The best chances will be east of I-35.

A hot and humid weekend is expected as our days steadily get hotter and sunnier. We will see less in the way of clouds by Sunday and Monday and that should help to raise temperatures back around 100 degrees. This 4th of July will be sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures will gradually fall into the mid 80s to lower 90s by sunset under a clear sky, meaning it stays toasty but views should be good for fireworks this year. Remember to stay hydrated if participating in outdoor festivities.

Get ready for the dangerous heat to come back next week. The heat and the humidity are back to ruling the forecast next week with our “feels like” temperatures for the afternoons ranging from 101-113.

