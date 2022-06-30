Advertisement

State and local health departments say monkeypox is being spread within Texas

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside its usual zones should be considered an international public health emergency.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of State Health Services and local health departments have identified multiple cases of monkeypox that have been spread within the state.

There have been a total of 12 monkeypox cases identified in Texas residents. Three of those patients said they did not travel out of state when they were exposed to monkeypox.

“With the sharp increase in monkeypox cases worldwide, it’s not surprising to see the virus spread in Texas,” said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist.

“We want people to know what the symptoms are, and if they have symptoms, to avoid the types of close contact with other people that can spread the disease.”

The first case of monkeypox in Dallas County was identified earlier in June in a resident who traveled to Mexico. Two additional cases in Dallas County were identified over a week ago.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, rash and swollen nymph nodes. Monkeypox primarily spreads via direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids. It can also be spread during intimate contact.

