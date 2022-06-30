Temple police search for ‘endangered’ woman missing since June 6

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for an endangered missing woman.

Viktoria Bowman, 55, was last seen at 4 p.m. June 6 in the 2401 block of South 31st Street wearing a white gown and jeans.

She is described as 5′4″, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is to contact 254-298-5500.

