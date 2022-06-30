U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Alabama sheriff’s deputies captured

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Marshal Marty Keely has confirmed that Austin Patrick Hall, suspected of shooting of two Bibb Co. sheriff’s Wednesday, was captured Thursday morning. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Hall was apprehended on Bull Dog Bend in Bibb County.

A Blue Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall. The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to Hall’s arrest.

Austin Patrick Hall, suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County Sheriff Deputies, now in custody. Keeping injured deputies in our prayers. One in critical condition, and other has been released. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/opkSq9JxuE — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) June 30, 2022

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when they were shot. Officials with UAB say one deputy is in critical condition, while one is in fair condition.

This happened off of Highway 25 and Bulldog Bend Road.

Jackson confirms the suspect in this shooting has been identified as 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall.

Officials with Centreville are asking people to stay in their homes as authorities continue to search for suspects.

The video below shows several area law enforcement agencies escorting what WBRC believes to be one of the victims in this shooting to UAB Hospital.

