Advertisement

U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Alabama sheriff’s deputies captured

Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Marshal Marty Keely has confirmed that Austin Patrick Hall, suspected of shooting of two Bibb Co. sheriff’s Wednesday, was captured Thursday morning. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Hall was apprehended on Bull Dog Bend in Bibb County.

A Blue Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall. The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to Hall’s arrest.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when they were shot. Officials with UAB say one deputy is in critical condition, while one is in fair condition.

This happened off of Highway 25 and Bulldog Bend Road.

Jackson confirms the suspect in this shooting has been identified as 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall.

Officials with Centreville are asking people to stay in their homes as authorities continue to search for suspects.

The video below shows several area law enforcement agencies escorting what WBRC believes to be one of the victims in this shooting to UAB Hospital.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo. She was found dead on...
Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals say
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
Veteran William Kellerman was finally recognized as a recipient of the Purple Heart, Prisoner...
WWII veteran receives medals earned nearly 70 years ago
It’s still unclear if it was a ransomware attack or some other type of cyber incident that...
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits, job seekers in some states