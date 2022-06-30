Advertisement

Waco Fire Department, hazmat team respond to 18-wheeler fire on Loop 340

Waco Fire responds to apartment fire
Waco Fire responds to apartment fire(Waco Fire Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is currently working on a gas leak from an 18-wheeler on Loop 340.

Firefighters responded to the 4200 block of E. Loop 340 on east and northbound lanes to an 18-wheeler fire with a fuel leak.t

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

