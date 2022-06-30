Waco Fire Department, hazmat team respond to 18-wheeler fire on Loop 340

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is currently working on a gas leak from an 18-wheeler on Loop 340.

Firefighters responded to the 4200 block of E. Loop 340 on east and northbound lanes to an 18-wheeler fire with a fuel leak.t

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

HAZMAT SITUATION - 4200 Block of E. Loop 340 (east/northbound). @WacoTXFire units and HazMat Team operating at an 18-wheeler fire with a fuel leak. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) June 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.