Waco Fire Department, hazmat team respond to 18-wheeler fire on Loop 340
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is currently working on a gas leak from an 18-wheeler on Loop 340.
Firefighters responded to the 4200 block of E. Loop 340 on east and northbound lanes to an 18-wheeler fire with a fuel leak.t
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
HAZMAT SITUATION - 4200 Block of E. Loop 340 (east/northbound). @WacoTXFire units and HazMat Team operating at an 18-wheeler fire with a fuel leak.— Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) June 30, 2022
