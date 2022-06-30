Waco Police investigating early Thursday morning crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A fatal crash on the early morning of Thursday is under investigation by Waco police.

Officers were dispatched at 5:31 p.m. June 30 to a crash ear the 7300 block of Imperial road.

When officers arrived, they learned that the first driver was traveling west when they drifted into on coming traffic and crashed into a second driver, traveling east.

The first driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White where they died from the injuries they sustained from the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was not taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Next of kin has been notified.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.