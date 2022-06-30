A Welcome home for Uvalde Shooting survivor

UVALDE, Texas (CNN Newsource) - A teacher who was injured at the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde came home from the hospital last week.

More than 40 cars drove Sunday in a welcome event for Arnulo Reyes.

He shared an emotional embrace with Sandra Torres-who got out her vehicle. Torres’ ten-year-old daughter was in Reyes’ class- and did not survive the shooting.

Though Torres and Reyes are not blood related...the ten-year-old was the niece of Reyes’ step-brother

Reyes spent a month in the hospital--- where he underwent more than ten surgeries.

