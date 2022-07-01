Advertisement

Another Streak of Triple-Digits Coming Soon!

It’ll be warm and muggy as you head out the door with temperatures starting into the mid 70’s. We warm into the upper 80’s at lunchtime, with highs in the mid
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 28 minutes ago
It’ll be warm and muggy as you head out the door with temperatures starting into the mid 70′s. We warm into the upper 80′s at lunchtime, with highs in the mid to upper 90′s this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be seen near I-45 and down to the southeast late afternoon, but otherwise we’ll be dry.

We stay in the 90′s until sunset, after which we dip to the 80′s for late evening. Slightly better rain chances arrive Saturday afternoon for all of Central Texas, but highs will still be in the mid 90′s. However, triple-digit heat starts building back up as we head into next week. Some of you will hit the triple-digits on Sunday, with everyone expected to be at or slightly over the 100° mark on 4th of July.

Triple-digits continue after that throughout the week, even into next weekend. With the increased moisture content next week, Heat Indices will be at or even over 105°.

