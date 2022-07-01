CBS News Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke in race for Texas governor

(KWTX/CBS) - More than half of likely voters who participated in a new CBS News/YouGOV poll disapprove of Governor Greg Abbott’s overall job performance, but Abbott still leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by eight points among likely voters in the race for Texas governor.

The poll found Abbott gets mixed results when Texans look at the job he’s doing.

Most Republicans like the job he’s doing, most Democrats do not, while independents are split down the middle.

New poll on the job performance approval for Gov. Abbott and Joe Biden. (CBS)

The poll, however, found Abbott is viewed as doing a better job as governor than Joe Biden is as president.

Early polling shows Abbott with an eight-point lead over O’Rourke - 49 percent to 41 percent - if the election for governor of Texas were held today.

A new CBS You GOV poll shows Gov. Abbott with an eight point lead over Beto O'Rourke (CBS)

