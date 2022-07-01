Advertisement

CBS News Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke in race for Texas governor

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke(MGN ONLINE PHOTOS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX/CBS) - More than half of likely voters who participated in a new CBS News/YouGOV poll disapprove of Governor Greg Abbott’s overall job performance, but Abbott still leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by eight points among likely voters in the race for Texas governor.

The poll found Abbott gets mixed results when Texans look at the job he’s doing.

Most Republicans like the job he’s doing, most Democrats do not, while independents are split down the middle.

New poll on the job performance approval for Gov. Abbott and Joe Biden.
New poll on the job performance approval for Gov. Abbott and Joe Biden.(CBS)

The poll, however, found Abbott is viewed as doing a better job as governor than Joe Biden is as president.

Early polling shows Abbott with an eight-point lead over O’Rourke - 49 percent to 41 percent - if the election for governor of Texas were held today.

A new CBS You GOV poll shows Gov. Abbott with an eight point lead over Beto O'Rourke
A new CBS You GOV poll shows Gov. Abbott with an eight point lead over Beto O'Rourke(CBS)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.,...
Poll: Trump leads Biden in a potential 2024 match-up
This summer, the board will consider updates to social studies instruction a year after...
Texas educator group proposes referring to slavery as “involuntary relocation” in second grade curriculum
Trucks wait in line after crossing the Pharr International Bridge to get inspected by state...
Texas will increase checkpoints for trucks crossing from Mexico after migrant smuggling deaths
Gov. Greg Abbott signs campaign posters after his primary election night watch party in Corpus...
Gov. Greg Abbott unloads nearly $20 million in ad buys in race against Beto O’Rourke