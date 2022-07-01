Central Texas volunteers, businesses unite to ensure RG3 football camp was free for nearly 150 student athletes

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteers and area businesses united to make sure a football camp hosted by ESPN analyst, and former Baylor and NFL star, Robert Griffin III could be completely free of cost to nearly 150 student athletes.

RG3 hosted the camp Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in McGregor for incoming junior high and high school students in McGregor ISD.

“We always want to do camps that are free mainly because the main objective is just for kids to have fun, show them that they’re not forgotten,” Griffin told KWTX.

“In some of these under resourced communities people don’t want to come out here because they can’t make enough money but at the end of the day, it’s all about the kids and giving back.”

The camp was made possible thanks, in large part, to presenting sponsor Knauf Insulation, a global manufacturer of fiberglass insulation which is set to open a 600,000-square-foot production facility in McGregor.

The President and CEO of Knauf Insulation, Matt Parish, flew into Central Texas to attend the camp Thursday morning.

“Like we said on day one when we made the decision to start expanding our facilities and our business here in McGregor, that it was very important, it was vital to us, to give back to the community, to be a part of the community,” Parrish said.

“So, this is yet another example of what I mean when I say that but on the other hand it’s also about the youth and when I look out here at 130 plus kids participating in this camp, this is our future and not just for our business but for all the businesses in this area.”

RG3 football camp (Courtesy Photo)

TFNB Your Bank for Life also stepped up to sponsor, allowing each kid to get an RG3 McGregor Football custom t-shirt.

Bush’s Chicken delivered 150 free meals of chicken tenders and fries and C&A Equipment donated bottles of water for campers.

Those running the camp were entirely volunteers.

Rhett Revolution, a nonprofit in McGregor sparked by the death of 15-year-old Rhett Hering, has a mission to make a positive impact in the community. They sent several volunteers to help throughout the day with everything from registration to lunch lines and cleanup.

The Wood Group of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation was on hand to provide backpacks full of goodies like hand sanitizers, pens, notebooks and ChapSticks along with sports drinks.

Eight volunteer coaches assisted Griffin with the camp. Those included two KWTX employees who both played college football, morning anchor Pete Sousa and sports anchor Chris Williams.

Joe Williams was another coach. He played football at Baylor with Robert and said he jumped at the chance to hit the field again with his old teammate for a good cause.

“Once I was asked to do it there was really no questions asked because I love doing camps and working with kids, but to be able to fulfill a need out here for these kids with their skills, and to get out here and to play a little football on a Thursday, I’m always down for it,” Williams said.

Griffin said he’s thankful for the experience and is already hoping for a repeat next year.

“I want them to know that they can go somewhere and be someone and when they do, come back and help the community that got them there.”

Coaches who participated in the free football camp with Robert Griffin III, including KWTX's Pete Sousa and Chris Williams. (KWTX)

