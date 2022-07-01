Cuban, Nicaraguan nationals found near 18-wheeler in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in the San Antonio area are interviewing 14 asylum seekers found near an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said “it appears no individuals have suffered any major injuries.”

Authorities said 12 of the refugees are Cuban nationals and two are Nicaraguan nationals. They were released into the community and appeared to be working despite not having permission to do so.

KENS-TV reported Friday’s response along the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive is noticeably smaller than the horrific scene on Monday, where more than 50 migrants were found dead inside an abandoned 18-wheeler.

Authorities were called to the scene after a resident noticed people entering and exiting the 18-wheeler’s trailer. Deputies who arrived at the scene learned the migrants were working at an apartment complex clearing out trash and debris after a demolition. They were reportedly loading the trash and debris into the trailer.

The asylum seekers said they were told they had permission to work in the U.S., but the sheriff’s office said the migrants did not have authority to work.

“They were given court dates. Technically, they were legally here, but they were not supposed to be working though,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

The company that hired the asylum seekers is reportedly based in California.

Homeland Security Investigations is interviewing the refugees.

