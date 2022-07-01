DA’s office dismisses murder charge against Waco man in deadly 2019 Halloween party shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed a murder charge against a Waco man arrested in a deadly shooting at a 2019 Halloween Party and offered his co-defendant a plea bargain on a reduced charge.

Saying on the dismissal notice that the “case requires additional investigation,” prosecutor Susan Shafer dismissed the murder charge against Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, in the Nov. 1, 2019, death of D’Airse Kevion Holder at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive.

Gibson’s trial was set to begin Monday in Waco’s 19th State District Court. However, prosecutors asked Judge Thomas West to postpone his trial for a month, which the judge granted. Gibson’s trial was reset for July 25 before Shafer dismissed the case on Thursday.

“In the course of preparing for trial, it became apparent that the case needed further investigation, and since there is no statute of limitations on murder, it was in the best interest of the state to dismiss at this time,” Shafer said.

Jessi Freud, Gibson’s attorney, said Gibson was at the party but was not involved in Holder’s death.

D’Airse Kevion Holder, 22, was the father of a 6-month-old boy. Holder was fatally shot at a Halloween party in 2019. (Courtesy photo) (KWTX)

“Krisean is innocent, which is what we’ve been saying and proving in court for the past two years,” Freud said. “We look forward to resolving his remaining matters so he can close this stressful chapter of his life and rejoin his family for a fresh start.”

Gibson was placed on probation for aggravated robbery when he was a 15-year-old juvenile, and that probation was transferred to adult court when he turned 18.

The district attorney’s office filed an amended motion to revoke Gibson’s probation on June 16, alleging 15 violations of the terms and conditions of his probation. West has a revocation hearing scheduled for Aug. 4 in Gibson’s case.

The motion alleges 12 violations, such as curfew violations, associating with disreputable characters, failing to perform community service, smoking marijuana and failing to report, and three financial violations for failing to pay court costs and fees.

Gibson’s co-defendant, Jamarine Jashan Long, 22, who also was indicted for murder in Holder’s death, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced deadly conduct charge in exchange for a 12-year prison term.

Waco police reported Davion Hawkins also suffered a gunshot wound during the altercation at the party. He was treated and released at a local hospital.

Long’s attorney, Darren Obenoskey, declined comment on Long’s guilty plea.

Long must be given credit for serving at least half of his prison term before he can seek parole.

