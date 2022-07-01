Firefighters working to contain massive blaze in downtown Marlin
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Friday afternoon were working to extinguish a massive fire engulfing a bulding at the corner of Wood Street and Commerce Street in Marlin.
The blaze is about half a block from Main Street.
Surrounding properties are reportedly experiencing power outages.
This is a developing story. No further information is available.
