Advertisement

Firefighters working to contain massive blaze in downtown Marlin

Firefighters on Friday afternoon were working to extinguish a massive fire engulfing a building...
Firefighters on Friday afternoon were working to extinguish a massive fire engulfing a building at the corner of Wood Street and Commerce Street in Marlin.(PHOTO: G. Stricklin)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Friday afternoon were working to extinguish a massive fire engulfing a bulding at the corner of Wood Street and Commerce Street in Marlin.

The blaze is about half a block from Main Street.

Surrounding properties are reportedly experiencing power outages.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

File Photo: Aerial fireworks
McLennan County community ready to enforce county’s ban on use, sale of fireworks this 4th of July weekend
Yolanda Jaimes, a missing Austin woman, was found dead.
Remains identified as those of missing Austin woman; husband charged
Waco police arrested Kerry Kreshawn Douglas, 23, on an aggravated sexual assault charge.
Waco man accused of luring victim under false pretenses, forcing him to perform sex act on another man
File Graphic
DA dismisses charges against man who sent phallus shaped chocolate candy bar to McLennan Co. sheriff’s office employee