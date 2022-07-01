Fireworks are not immune to inflation; prices soar

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if you’re heading to the firework store this weekend, you may see some higher prices.

Friday marked the first day Bell County firework stores and stands could operate for the holiday.

Large assortment packs could cost you upwards of $1500 compared to $1000 last year.

“You definitely have to charge extra to make your ends meet and have somewhat of a margin to minimize your overhead costs,” Debra Cahill, American Fireworks store coordinator, said.

Ray Perryman, CEO of The Perryman Group said, in general, customers should expect to pay 35 to 40 percent more this year. Stores might raise prices on some of the more expensive items, like large assortment packs, to try to recoup increased supply costs.

“If someone is going to spend $1,000, they’re probably not as price sensitive as someone who wants to spend 50 dollars or so on fireworks,” Perryman said.

More than 90% of U.S. firework supplies are imported from China. For the past several months, China has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which shut down factories and made firework supplies harder to come by.

For American Fireworks, shipping costs are making getting fireworks more expensive.

“It’s about four times as expensive so you can look at the price changes and understand why there’s these price charges,” Cahill said.

The price of everything, from gas to food is up, and American Fireworks superstore operator Matthew Conklin believes not everyone will be willing to splurge on items like fireworks.

“I mean it costs more to drive and eat these days,” Conklin said. “I expect that will hurt us to a certain extent.”

