Good News Friday: July 1, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD wants to shout out Lily and Baylee. They participated in the International Thespian Festival at the University of Indiana-Bloomington. The title of their play is called The Norwegian. They were awarded a superior rating for their acting duet!

18 Killeen ISD Special Olympic athletes were honored by the board of trustees for their achievements at the track meet. Athletes competed in the 200-meter run, 100-meter run, 4X100 relay, shot put, running, and standing long jump. This dream team walked away from the state games with over 18 medals! Way to go!

Waco ISD wants to recognize Kloe and Charlie Shaw for the outstanding community partner award. Each month, the district recognizes those who make a difference for students. This month the district focused on the Waco Art center and chose Kloe and Charlie for exemplifying the center’s core values.

More than two dozen Copperas Cove high school students earned their welding certificates. They are now ready to start this challenging but rewarding career. Some students say welding is something they’ve been wanting to do for years, while others say it has changed their lives and give them a chance to do something they love.

Belton high school wants to congratulate Chad Robertson for participating in the SkillsUSA competition. Chad took part in the construction category. He crafted a miniature home. They also want to thank Michael Carrillo for preparing him for this national stage!

Our very own Julie Hays and Robert Griffin the Third held a free football camp in McGregor. Everyone in the community was free to join in. Despite the extreme heat, Robert wore a sweater! He gives it his all and was a great time overall. A couple of the Baylor Bears showed out. Thanks for your support.

