Heat & humidity climbing into the 4th of July weekend

Jan - June 2022 ranks as the 6th driest on record (among 121 years of data), according to the National Weather Service. Only .86″ of rain fell in Waco during June, when normally we see about 3.35″ for the month. This continues to be a major problem for Central Texas and one of the main reasons we have ongoing drought and very low lake levels across the area. Outside of a few hit or miss showers on Saturday afternoon, the rest of the forecast period is looking hot and dry.

A hot and humid weekend is expected as our days steadily get hotter and sunnier. We will see less in the way of clouds by Sunday and Monday and that should help to raise temperatures back around 100 degrees. This 4th of July will be sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures will gradually fall into the mid 80s to lower 90s by sunset under a clear sky, meaning it stays toasty but views should be good for fireworks this year. Remember to stay hydrated if participating in outdoor festivities.

Triple digit high temperatures return for next week as a high pressure strengthens overhead. Remember to take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned building, and stay hydrated, if planning on any outdoor activities. Keep your pets safe and do not walk them on hot pavement.

