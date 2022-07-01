Houston suspects flee carjacking attempt at gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. June 22 after fueling up at the gas pumps at a convenience store in the 19400 block of Aldine Westfield in Harris County.

According to the police, two unknown men suddenly appeared on both sides of her car pointed their guns at her demanding she get out of the vehicle.

The victim stated that she panicked and hit the accelerator, speeding away from the suspects.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a shotgun, fired a round, striking the rear wing of the vehicle. Both suspects then fled the location on foot.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is between 16 to 25 years old and wearing dark clothing and armed with a shotgun.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

