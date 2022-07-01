Advertisement

Houston suspects flee carjacking attempt at gas station

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in...
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. June 22 after fueling up at the gas pumps at a convenience store in the 19400 block of Aldine Westfield in Harris County.

According to the police, two unknown men suddenly appeared on both sides of her car pointed their guns at her demanding she get out of the vehicle.

The victim stated that she panicked and hit the accelerator, speeding away from the suspects.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a shotgun, fired a round, striking the rear wing of the vehicle. Both suspects then fled the location on foot.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is between 16 to 25 years old and wearing dark clothing and armed with a shotgun.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
fastcast
Another Streak of Heat On The Way!
Helping Hands Ministry in Belton works to provide free food for area families through its food...
Summer meal waivers are extended but food pantries still worrying about future
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Second suspect charged in killing of Houston man at off campus party near Baylor