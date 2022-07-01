Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop

HENDERSON, Texas (KWTX) - Officers in Northeast Texas found over $450,000 in cash during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Henderson Police Department and Mt. Enterprise Marshal John Randolph conducted a traffic stop at 1:30 p.m. June 30 on Highway 259 in Mt. Enterprise, Texas.

During the traffic stop an officer noted several behaviors and travel plans that are consistent with criminal activity.

The officer asked and received consent to search by both occupants of the vehicle.

During the search a large amount of U.S. Currency, totaling over $450,000.00 was located.

After further investigation the currency is believed to be derived from criminal activity, which later was seized pending a seizure forfeiture hearing.

The case is still under investigation.

