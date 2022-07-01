Advertisement

Poll: Trump leads Biden in a potential 2024 match-up

In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.,...
In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Barring unforeseen disaster, Biden will represent the Democratic Party against Trump this fall, the former vice president's place on the general election ballot cemented Wednesday, April 8, by Bernie Sanders' decision to end his campaign.(AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Donald J. Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election matchup, according to a new Emerson College poll.

The poll conducted nationwide shows Trump leading Biden 44 percent to 39 percent in a head-to-head match-up.

12 percent of voters who participated in poll said they plan to vote for another candidate.

The same survey of US voters found a majority disapprove of Biden’s performance. The president has a 40 percent job approval, while 53 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president.

The economy was the most important issue to 58 percent of voters who participated in the survery.

That Emerson College Poll is not the only harbinger of bad news for Biden.

A Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with The Hill

Seven in 10 Americans say they do not want President Biden to run for a second term, according to a new poll that comes as Biden’s approval numbers remain low and his party braces for losses this November.

found that 71 percent of respondents polled do not think Biden should run for a second term, compared to 29 percent who say he should run.

