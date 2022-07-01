Advertisement

Remains identified as those of missing Austin woman; husband charged

Yolanda Jaimes, a missing Austin woman, was found dead.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Austin Police arrested Jose Villa-Denova, 48, the husband of missing woman Yolanda Jaimes, 40, and charged him with tampering with evidence.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, Austin Police Department officers responded to the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle after Jaimes was reported missing.

After investigating the scene, officers suspected foul play in the woman’s disappearance. Detectives and crime scene specialists found evidence showing a significant amount of blood had been cleaned up inside the woman’s home, police said.

On Tuesday, June 28, investigators found unidentified human remains in an advanced state of decomposition. On Wednesday, June 29, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy.

On Friday, July 1, the medical examiner’s office identified the human remains as Jaimes. That same day, police announced Villa-Denova had been arrested and jailed at the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

“Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the cause and manner of Jaimes’ death are pending,” police said.

Police did not release Villa-Denova’s jail booking photo.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 35th homicide of 2022.

