Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.30.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Cafe Homestead at 608 Dry Creek Road in Waco got a 76 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was a bag of raw chicken stored above the beef in the cooler.

There was slime inside the ice machine.

Flies were landing on the food contact surfaces.

In fact, according to the report, there were flies throughout the facility.

The staff was handling food with bare hands.

They were told to wash them then wear gloves.

A chemical spray bottle was located near the dinner rolls.

This restaurant needed a follow up inspection.

________________

Church’s Chicken at 1325 East Waco Drive in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was evidence of houseflies in the food prep area.

There were dark particles inside the 3-compartment sink and inside the soda machine.

In fact, the surfaces around the machine needed cleaning.

And the workers needed to wear hair and beard restraints.

This place needed a re-inspection.

__________________

Bush’s Chicken at 51 Bright Lane in Temple got a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there were some repeat violations such as dirty fan guards in the walk-in cooler.

There was mold and excess food residue on the metal racks and there was mold inside the ice machine.

___________________

This week’s clean plate award goes to The Shed 220 Royal Street in Salado.

If you are looking for a unique tavern experience, this is the place.

You can find pizza, the shed pie (with like a Frito pie but in this case they say better.)

Nachos and sliders.

Or, how about some wings with your lemonade?

The latest food inspection report for Bell County is included below:

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.