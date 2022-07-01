Advertisement

Second suspect charged in killing of Houston man at off campus party near Baylor

The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday, June 30, announced Jaytron Damon Scott had been served a murder warrant for the murder of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr.

Scott is currently at the Harris County jail on unrelated charges and is scheduled to be extradited to McLennan County.

On June 17, Waco Police identified Calvin Nichols Jr. as a suspect in the murder of Thomas Jr. At the time, Nichols Jr. was also served a warrant while in custody in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges.

Thomas, 24, of Houston, was shot and killed April 3, 2022 at an off-campus party attended by Baylor students in the 2300 block of S. 2nd Street.

Police said Thomas Jr. was not invited to the party, but showed up and started threatening people with a gun.

Later in the morning, another man, later identified as Nichols Jr., showed up at the residence and fatally shot Thomas, police said at the time of Nichols’ arrest.

Police on Monday did not explain why Scott was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Cafe Homestead Waco
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.30.22
Child care shortages create stress for working moms
Child care shortages in Waco distress working mothers
Cafe Homestead Waco
Restaurant Report Card: 6.30.22
Central Texas food truck owner
Double whammy for food truck owners in Central Texas