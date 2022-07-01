Second suspect charged in killing of Houston man at off campus party near Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday, June 30, announced Jaytron Damon Scott had been served a murder warrant for the murder of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr.

Scott is currently at the Harris County jail on unrelated charges and is scheduled to be extradited to McLennan County.

On June 17, Waco Police identified Calvin Nichols Jr. as a suspect in the murder of Thomas Jr. At the time, Nichols Jr. was also served a warrant while in custody in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges.

Thomas, 24, of Houston, was shot and killed April 3, 2022 at an off-campus party attended by Baylor students in the 2300 block of S. 2nd Street.

Police said Thomas Jr. was not invited to the party, but showed up and started threatening people with a gun.

Later in the morning, another man, later identified as Nichols Jr., showed up at the residence and fatally shot Thomas, police said at the time of Nichols’ arrest.

Police on Monday did not explain why Scott was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

