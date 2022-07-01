Waco man accused of luring victim under false pretenses, forcing him to perform sex act on another man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man remains in the McLennan County Jail Friday after police say he lured another man to his apartment on false pretenses and forced him at knifepoint to perform a sex act on another man.

Waco police arrested Kerry Kreshawn Douglas, 23, on an aggravated sexual assault charge Thursday following an April 14, 2021, incident at his apartment in the 1000 block of Austin Avenue.

According to arrest records, Douglas called Waco police to report a burglary at his apartment. When officers arrived, they noticed two men and a woman sitting in Douglas’ car and noted that one of the men was never left in the car alone.

Other men arrived at the apartment while officers were there and officers reported having to break up several disturbances between Douglas and the other men, who said they were relatives of the man in the car and were “seeking to recover him,” an arrest affidavit states.

Once the man’s family retrieved him from the vehicle, Douglas and another man fled the area, the affidavit alleges. The man then told police officers that “he had come to stay with Mr. Douglas under false pretenses, believing him to be a woman that was romantically interested in him,” the affidavit states.

The man reported that Douglas forced him to shower naked with the other man and that Douglas demanded that he perform a sex act on the other man, the affidavit alleges. The victim refused and Douglas threatened to cut his throat with a knife and also threatened to kill the man’s mother if he refused, according to police reports.

The man told police that the incident was videoed and photographed on Douglas’ phone, which police seized and reported that videos and photographs corroborated the man’s allegations.

Douglas remains jailed under $250,000 bond.

