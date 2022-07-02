Fireworks spark acre-long brush fire in northwest Houston, say officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) — A large brush fire erupted Friday night as a result of a fireworks display produced by Second Baptist Church, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told KHOU in Houston.

Fire officials responded to the 3-acre brush fire around 9:17 p.m. near 29900 US-290 in the Cypress area.

Investigators told KHOU the church was putting on a fireworks display as part of their Fourth of July celebration when the fire started.

The fireworks sparked the grass in a neighboring field and when crews arrived on scene the fire was quickly put out with no injuries reported.

