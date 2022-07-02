Advertisement

Fireworks spark acre-long brush fire in northwest Houston, say officials

Large brush fire in Houston started from firework spark
Large brush fire in Houston started from firework spark(TWITTER)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) — A large brush fire erupted Friday night as a result of a fireworks display produced by Second Baptist Church, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told KHOU in Houston.

Fire officials responded to the 3-acre brush fire around 9:17 p.m. near 29900 US-290 in the Cypress area.

Investigators told KHOU the church was putting on a fireworks display as part of their Fourth of July celebration when the fire started.

The fireworks sparked the grass in a neighboring field and when crews arrived on scene the fire was quickly put out with no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Cannabis Flower
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco
A tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio contained the bodies of 46...
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio

Latest News

How PTSD service dogs help veterans
Protect pets, remain mindful of veterans with PTSD this Fourth of July
Woman marching past Supreme Court during protest for abortion rights
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting...
Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation
Fireworks on sale in Troy, Texas
Fireworks in Central Texas not immune to inflation