Advertisement

Triple-Digits Return Tomorrow

It’ll be hot and muggy going into the evening with temperatures in the upper 90’s until sunset. A few spotty showers will be seen until sunset as well. We dip
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jan - June 2022 ranks as the 6th driest on record (among 121 years of data), according to the National Weather Service. Only .86″ of rain fell in Waco during June, when normally we see about 3.35″ for the month. This continues to be a major problem for Central Texas and one of the main reasons we have ongoing drought and very low lake levels across the area.

It’ll be hot and muggy going into the evening with temperatures in the upper 90′s until sunset. A few spotty showers will be seen until sunset as well. We dip to the low 90′s after sunset, with morning lows in the mid to upper 70′s to start your Sunday.

Highs will be around 100° Sunday afternoon, with some of you getting over the 100° mark. Heat Indices will be between 100-105 Sunday afternoon too. The heat stays with us as we head throughout next week, with highs in the triple-digits every day and Heat Indices around 105. However, if you live east of I-35, you may see even higher Heat Indices.

Sadly no rain chances are in sight, so stay hydrated and make sure you have easy access to air conditioning as we go through the first week of July.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Cannabis Flower
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Homero Zamorano faces up to life in prison, or possibly, the death penalty.
DOJ identifies truck driver, other suspects arrested in deaths of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio

Latest News

fastcast flag july 4th fireworks independence day night dark sparklers firework america usa...
It’s hot & humid this July 4th weekend
fastcast flag july 4th fireworks independence day night dark sparklers firework america usa...
Heat & humidity climbing into the 4th of July weekend
fastcast
Another Streak of Triple-Digits Coming Soon!
fastcast
Slight rain chance through Saturday; sunny, hot & dry for Independence Day