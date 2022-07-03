Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for teen missing in North Texas, suspect identified

Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The Garland Police Department is looking for a missing North Texas teen.

Yadhira Medina, 17, was last seen wearing glasses, black t-shirt, black sweatpants, and a black backpack at the 3000 block West Buckingham Rd. Garland, TX at 8:20 p.m. on Jul 2, 2022.

She is a Hispanic female with brown eyes, hair described to be red or auburn weighing 150 lbs and 5′0″ tall.

The suspect, David Maldonado, 20, is Hispanic with brown eyes with black hair weighing 160 lbs and 5′7″ tall.

They are believed to be riding in a Ford or GM white pickup with a tan or silver trim on the body.

If you have any information on the couple’s whereabouts, call (972) 485-4840 to report information to the Garland Police Department.

