Advertisement

Experts: Independence Day barbecues, like everything else, will cost a bit more this year

This year, backyard barbecues around the Independence Day holiday weekend are expected to cost...
This year, backyard barbecues around the Independence Day holiday weekend are expected to cost more because of rising inflation.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This may be the first, seemingly, normal summer people have had in a couple of years. What is not normal is the price to celebrate.

That is something people should expect when preparing for those Fourth of July cookouts. At this point in the year, though, people may be used to high prices.

“But I don’t think it has lessened their anger towards it,” said Rob Tennat, assistant professor of accounting at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

This year, backyard barbecues are going to be more expensive than they have been in the past.

“Last year the Biden administration posted on social media that we were going to save 16 cents compared to the year before,” said Tennant. “This year, it’s going to cost folks, on average, $10 more for that same meal.”

There is a slight reprieve from the high prices, at least for the most expensive grilling items like meats.

“Beef prices are down a little from where they were a month-or-so ago, but they’re still higher,” said Ray Perryman, president and CEO of the Perryman Group. “That’s going to impact brisket, it’s going to impact hamburgers, some hotdogs and that sort of thing.”

Behind the meats is grains. So buns are going to be a bit more expensive too.

Some data also shows pre-pandemic Independence Day barbecues would have cost a little less than $60. But this year, it is closer to $70.

“We’re going to keep seeing some prices going up over time,” said Tennant. “And I think we’re just going to have to fight through it.”

And, according to Tennant, as long as shipping costs stay high, so will prices of everyday items.

Though the Federal Reserve and White House are stepping in to help, it may be a while before things start to get cheaper.

“But I don’t think they’re going to happen in time to help us over the Fourth of July weekend,” said Perryman. “And probably not the labor day weekend for that matter.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Cannabis Flower
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Homero Zamorano faces up to life in prison, or possibly, the death penalty.
DOJ identifies truck driver, other suspects arrested in deaths of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio

Latest News

fastcast
Triple-Digits To Dominate This Week
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Residents asked to 'be a good neighbor'
Residents asked to 'be a good neighbor'
Texas teen arrested for planning mass shooting in San Antonio
Texas teen arrested for planning mass shooting at an amazon delivery station in San Antonio