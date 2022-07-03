Advertisement

Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

Giant African land snails put an area of Florida under quarantine due to illness risk.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Florida officials are warning people about a potentially serious situation involving snails.

These are not your average snails. They are Giant African land snails, which can grow up to 8 inches long.

Their size is not the problem.

They can carry a parasite that causes meningitis.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a quarantine for the New Port Richey area of Pasco County in late June. That means people cannot move the snails or any plants or soil out of the area.

It will likely take three years to remove the whole snail population because they can lay up to 2,500 eggs a year.

The species is native to East Africa, but the snails likely found their way to Florida after being lost of released due to illegal pet trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Cannabis Flower
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Homero Zamorano faces up to life in prison, or possibly, the death penalty.
DOJ identifies truck driver, other suspects arrested in deaths of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
A tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio contained the bodies of 46...
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio

Latest News

Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Amber Alert issued for teen missing in North Texas, suspect identified
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails
Texas teen arrested for planning mass shooting in San Antonio
Texas teen arrested for planning mass shooting at an amazon delivery station in San Antonio