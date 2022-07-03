Advertisement

Local Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes home National Title

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas has claimed another national championship!

Waco’s Zero Gravity Acro and Tumbling team won its second consecutive national championship last weekend.

The group’s Level Four team, the oldest age group, not only defended its national title from 2021, but the reigning champs also brought home eight event titles and a compulsory title.

The level three team claimed silver in the overall competition, while the level one team won its own national title.

In fact, the level one team, comprised of five -year-olds, received the only perfect ten score during the pyramid.

Zero Gravity is already looking forward to defending its title next year!

