Residents encouraged to ‘be a good neighbor’ this Independence Day weekend

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Many people have probably been hearing them already; fireworks being set off in neighborhoods.

To thwart this, the City of Temple offered some signage, encouraging people not to do that. And for one Temple resident, he hopes everyone follows the warning.

“I just don’t get it,” said Chris Chirdo, when asked about his upcoming worries about fireworks.

He has become used to his neighbors popping fireworks, even though they are not supposed to.

“A couple years ago, I was hanging out in the backyard, just had some friends over,” Chirdo said. “And a firework landed right on my bald head and burned me.”

His concerns are not just for him but also for his pets. He has two Chinese Crested dogs. Both show dogs and American Kennel Club competitors.

Because he works as a nurse, that means some overnight shifts. And this Independence Day calls for one of those shifts, which means he will not be home to comfort them.

“Any sort of loud, sudden sound will stress them out,” said Chirdo.

In an effort to thwart anyone from setting off fireworks within city limits, the City of Temple offered free signs for pet owners, veterans or just anyone who would like the disturbances to stop.

“Some veterans, small children – other demographics that don’t react well to fireworks, don’t like fireworks,” said Kiara Nowlin, Temple Public Relations coordinator.

Written on the signs are notices that pets or veterans reside in homes. Along with that is a warning that fireworks are illegal inside city limits.

“Just be aware that one of your neighbors is probably going to call the police on you and the police really do have better things to do, I think,” said Chirdo. “And the fire department has better things to do.”

And if you ask Chirdo, he will give you some suggestions on where to go to catch a fireworks show.

“But there’s a great show, that is going on – Temple gives a great show, one of the finest fireworks shows I’ve seen,” said Chirdo. “And I’ve seen Macy’s, actually, in New York City.”

