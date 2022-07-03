Suspect dead after killing 2 and injuring 4, including 3 officers, in Haltom City shooting

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two civilians were killed, another was injured, and three officers were injured Saturday night after a man with a rifle opened fire in Haltom City.

The incident began after an elderly woman called 911 at about 6:45 p.m. from a home on Diamond Oak Street to report a shooting. Officers in tactical gear from several departments responded to the scene and began searching for the suspect. Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the suspect fired at them after he was found nearly a mile away.

Police said a woman inside a residence and a man in that residence’s driveway had both been shot and killed. The 911 caller, an elderly woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries

The suspect, who was described as a white male, dark hair, wearing blue shirt, blue pants, and a “battle belt,” is now dead. Police reported he had a rifle and pistol next to him and died of a self-inflicted wound.

Haltom City police and the Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management asked residents in the area near Denton Highway and Glenview to stay indoors and shelter in place.

A large group of emergency vehicles from multiple departments, including Watauga Fire, North Richland Hills police, and Fort Worth police, responded to the scene. Multiple rounds of officers with shields and tactical gear were also seen headed towards the area, and at one point, police also deployed a robot.

Police said there was a protracted standoff with the suspect, but did not offer many details. They plan to provide more updates tomorrow.

Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.

