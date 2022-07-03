Advertisement

Temple PD is investigating a shooting, leaving 1 victim injured

Temple PD investigates shooting, leaving 1 man injured
Temple PD investigates shooting, leaving 1 man injured(KWTX)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night, leaving one male victim injured.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of N.12th St. and when arrived they arrived on scene, they found one male victim had been shot.

After the shooting the victim was transported to the hospital, the severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect fled the scene westbound on E. Downs Ave. in a gray Dodge Challenger.

This case is under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Cannabis Flower
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Homero Zamorano faces up to life in prison, or possibly, the death penalty.
DOJ identifies truck driver, other suspects arrested in deaths of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
A tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio contained the bodies of 46...
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio

Latest News

Waco's Zero Gravity Acro and Tumbling team celebrates its 2022 National Championship
Local Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes home National Title
Lower water levels means more risks boaters need to watchout for this holiday weekend.
Central Texas officials urge caution on the water amid low levels
Residents in Temple have posted signs up asking people to be respectful of neighbors and not...
Residents encouraged to ‘be a good neighbor’ this Independence Day weekend
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Prosecutor won’t sue Texas AG Paxton over Jan. 6 records