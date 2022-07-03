Temple PD is investigating a shooting, leaving 1 victim injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night, leaving one male victim injured.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of N.12th St. and when arrived they arrived on scene, they found one male victim had been shot.

After the shooting the victim was transported to the hospital, the severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect fled the scene westbound on E. Downs Ave. in a gray Dodge Challenger.

This case is under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

