Texas teen arrested for planning mass shooting at an amazon delivery station in San Antonio

By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio Police Department has arrested a young man that has been reportedly planning a mass shooting on a Amazon delivery station in San Antonio according to employees that work there, said FOX7 in Austin.

The suspect, 19-year-old Rodolfo Aceves is also an employee at the same Amazon station he threatened.

Officers responded to the station on Sous Vide Way around 10:30 a.m., June 27, 2022, and they spoke with several people who reported hearing the teen planning to cause a mass shooting at the place of business.

SAPD says detectives they then “acquired credible information” to believe the teen’s comments were taken as a “legitimate potential mass shooting threat.”

Within a few hours Aceves was found at a different location and detained by officers without incident says SAPD, and detectives developed additional information to support the threat.

A warrant for Aceves was obtained, and he was taken into custody on a terroristic threat charge along with the seize of an AR-15 found by detectives in the same location.

“This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses,” said SAPD in a Facebook post about the case. “This is the essence of “see something, say something.” If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

