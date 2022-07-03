Advertisement

Triple-Digits Dominate This Week

It’ll be hot this evening with temperatures in the upper 90’s to around 100° until sunset, but even after sunset we’re going to be warm in the low to mid 90’s.
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
It’ll be hot this evening with temperatures in the upper 90′s to around 100° until sunset, but even after sunset we’re going to be warm in the low to mid 90′s. Not until the overnight will temperatures dip down into the 80′s, with everyone starting 4th of July in the upper 70′s.

We heat up quickly going through our nation’s 246th birthday, with temperatures in the low 90′s by lunchtime and highs slightly over 100° during the afternoon. However, the Heat Index will be around 105°, possibly over 105° if you live east of I-35. Abundant sunshine will be seen as well, so have easy access to water and air conditioning as we go throughout the holiday.

In fact, you’ll want to keep those precautions in place as we head throughout the entire first week of July. No rain chances are expected until the beginning of next week, but even then those rain chances are pretty low. Triple-digits will dominate for the next several days, possibly getting hotter as we head into next weekend.

