Triple-Digits Return Tomorrow

Jan - June 2022 ranks as the 6th driest on record (among 121 years of data), according to the National Weather Service. Only .86″ of rain fell in Waco during June, when normally we see about 3.35″ for the month. This continues to be a major problem for Central Texas and one of the main reasons we have ongoing drought and very low lake levels across the area.

It’ll be another pretty muggy start with lows in the mid to upper 70′s going through this morning. We heat up fast after sunrise, with Heat Indices already in the triple-digits by lunchtime.

Highs will be around 100° Sunday afternoon, with some of you getting over the 100° mark. Heat Indices will be between 100-105 Sunday afternoon too. The heat stays with us as we head throughout next week, with highs in the triple-digits every day and Heat Indices around 105. However, if you live east of I-35, you may see even higher Heat Indices.

Sadly no rain chances are in sight, so stay hydrated and make sure you have easy access to air conditioning as we go through the first week of July.

