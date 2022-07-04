Advertisement

Child killed, another wounded during drive-by shooting in Houston area: report

By Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KWTX) - A child was shot and killed and another was wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting, KHOU in Houston reported.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the 13500 block of Northborough Drive. When police arrived, they found no witnesses or victims.

Moments later, however, police were alerted about two wounded children who arrived at a local hospital, KHOU reported.

An investigation revealed the children, a 5-year-old and 8-year-old, were riding in a vehicle at an intersection with their mother when someone fired several rounds at the vehicle.

The mother drove to the hospital, where the 5-year-old was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

