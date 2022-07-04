Advertisement

Even More Triple-Digit Heat On The Way

Hot conditions will be seen again this evening with temperatures around 100° until sunset. However, even after sunset it’ll be hot for the fireworks, with temp
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot conditions will be seen again this evening with temperatures around 100° until sunset. However, even after sunset it’ll be hot for the fireworks, with temperatures in the 90′s. Not until Tuesday morning will the heat back off, so stay hydrated and cool when out and about this evening.

Tuesday will be much of the same, sunny skies bringing highs into the triple-digits for many of you with Heat Indices around 103, possibly over that if you live east of I-35. The area of high pressure causing this heat isn’t going away anytime soon. The triple-digits are expected to last into next weekend, with highs possibly pushing 105° for some of you by the end of next weekend. Unfortunately, no rain chances are in sight.

