“Happy 4th of July!” says the heat which will join your Independence day festivities

Happy Independence Day, y’all! The 4th of July has a special place in the hearts of Americans but it also has a special place in the hearts of Central Texans. Today is, on average, the first day we see triple-digit temperatures! 2022 missed the memo since we’ve seen 19 triple-digit highs already this year. We only see 24 triple-digit days on average in the course of a year and we’ll reach that mark by Friday. Yikes! High temperatures today will likely be the coolest they’ll be for quite some time as we warm into the upper 90s west of I-35 but the triple-digits will show up near and east of I-35. Humidity is also going to be noticeable near and east of I-35 with heat index values ranging from 101° to 106°!

High pressure is expected to dominate for quite some time and it’ll likely strengthen over the course of the week. Not only will high temperatures increase, but we’re also expecting humidity to increase late this week too. Highs should hover between about 99° and 104° Tuesday through Friday with late-week heat index values potentially nearing around 109°, especially Thursday and Friday. We’re likely going to continue to warm up this weekend and next week with highs topping out Sunday through Wednesday between 102° and 106°. Heat index values in some spots could also near 110°. As far as rain chances go, we’re mostly out of luck. There’s a less than 10% chance of a stray shower in the Brazos Valley Thursday and Friday with a 10% chance of rain returning late this weekend and next week. Forecast model data shows a frontal boundary approaching the area next week, but the opportunities for rain from that front may be limited thanks to a lack of upper-level support.

