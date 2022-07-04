Advertisement

‘I am terrified’: Griner writes president a letter asking him to get her out of Russia, ESPN reports

President Biden and Brittney Griner.
President Biden and Brittney Griner.(MGN (Biden) AP Photo (Griner))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Imprisoned U.S. basketball star and former Baylor Basketball player Brittney Griner made a direct appeal to President Joe Biden to get her out of Russian on Monday, ESPN reported.

“I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner said.

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other detainees,” the letter continued. “Please do all you can to bring us home.”

The letter, described as “handwritten,” also notes her father’s military service, according to ESPN.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those men who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” another excerpt read. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Griner’s trial in a Moscow area court began on Friday, July 1, about four-and-a-half months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian team.

Police have said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil when detained at the airport. She could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that fewer than one percent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted.

