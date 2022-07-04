Advertisement

Police: 5 dead, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb

Police in Highland Park, Illinois at the scene of a shooting at a 4th of July parade on Monday,...
Police in Highland Park, Illinois at the scene of a shooting at a 4th of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.(CBS CHICAGO *FOR CBS AFFILIATES ONLY*)
By KATHLEEN FOODY
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, and officers are searching for a suspect, police said Monday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but it was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire.

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.

Police told people: “Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

Highland Park Police said in a statement early Monday afternoon that five people had been killed and 19 people were taken to hospitals. It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 hospitalized.

The police said authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming. A photo posted to social media appeared to show pools of blood near upturned chairs in downtown Highland Park.

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.

Her 5-year-old son was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons. He and other children in the group held small American flags. The city said on it’s website that the festivities were to include a children’s bike and pet parade.

Troiani said she pushed her son’s bike, running through the neighborhood to get back to their car.

In a video that Troiani shot on her phone, some of the kids are visibly startled at the loud noise and they scramble to the side of the road as a siren wails nearby.

It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a tweet that he is “closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park” and that Illinois State Police are assisting. The ISP said in an email that it was assisting in the response to an active shooter reported around 10:24 a.m.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route.” The sheriff’s office directed an AP reporter to contact Highland Park Police. The Police Department said no one was immediately available to comment.

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area.

“People started saying: ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there’s a shooter,’” Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

___

Associated Press reporter Kathleen Foody contributed from Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Cannabis Flower
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
A tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio contained the bodies of 46...
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio

Latest News

Denmark police is invesigating a deadly shooting and the 22-year-old suspect is in custody.
Denmark shooting: 22-year-old suspect charged with murder
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 13 missing in Italy
Police are responding to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, authorities...
Police: 5 dead, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb
An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.
81-year-old man dies at lake after breaking off with group of swimmers