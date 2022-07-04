Waco family encourages road safety after motorcyclist injured in crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The first time daughter Aimee Gonsalves and wife Sandy Jenkins saw David Jenkins in the ICU they couldn’t believe what they saw.

“It was horrifying and heart-wrenching to see him that way,” Cheryl said. “He’s such a happy, go-lucky jokester.”

David Jenkins has been in the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest ICU for nearly three weeks after he was involved in a motorcycle crash.

“Between my mom, myself, my sister, someone’s been with him 24/7 since day one,” Gonsalves said.

Last month, David was driving his motorcycle in Hewitt on Hewitt Road when an SUV didn’t see him and crashed into him. The crash sent him flying into the air and he landed on the pavement.

He suffered multiple injuries to his body, including a ruptured spleen and a collapsed lung, but none to his head.

“He’s a miracle and we know that that’s because God is in control,” Cheryl said.

David is just one of 26 motorcycle crash patients Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest has seen so far this year.

“Patients when they are severely or critically injured by a motorcycle crash they are as every bit, actually more so hurt, than those that are in a car crash,” Lori Robb, Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest trauma director, said.

Robb advises drivers to always look twice before changing lanes at intersections.

“Make sure when you turn into an intersection that you’re not only looking for cars, you’re looking for motorcyclists that obviously aren’t as big as a car,” Robb said.

David’s family also stresses drivers to take caution and lookout for motorcycle drivers on the road.

“Just be aware that motorcycles are out there and they have just as much right of way as drivers do,” Cheryl said.

The family said they aren’t sure when or if David will fully recover from his injuries. For now, they’ll continue to be at David’s side at the hospital.

“We know that prayer is the key,” Cheryl said. “We’re believing that God’s going to take care of us and provide for us.”

David’s family has set up a GoFundMe to cover his multiple surgeries, hospital stay and other expenses.

