Advertisement

Woman shot after shining her high beams at passing vehicle, Fort Worth police say

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was shot in the face after shining her high beams at a passing vehicle in Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said.

At approximately 3:44 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 7-Eleven on North Beach Street in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the face.

The victim told police she had been traveling westbound in the 4000 block of King’s Oak Lane when an approaching vehicle had their high beams on. Police said the victim then “briefly illuminated her high beam headlamps to indicate to the approaching driver to dim their headlamps.”

Police said when the approaching vehicle was about to pass the victim, she was struck. The victim then traveled to the 7-Eleven for help.

The victim was subsequently taken to Harris Hospital in good condition.

There is currently no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Cannabis Flower
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Homero Zamorano faces up to life in prison, or possibly, the death penalty.
DOJ identifies truck driver, other suspects arrested in deaths of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio

Latest News

David Jenkins in the ICU
Waco family encourages road safety after motorcyclist injured in crash
Low water levels in Central Texas lakes
Central Texas officials urge caution on the water amid low levels
Motorcyclist David Jenkins injured in wreck
Waco family encourages road safety after motorcyclist injured in crash
File Graphic (KWTX)
Child killed, another wounded during drive-by shooting in Houston area: report